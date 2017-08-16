

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Car insurance provider Admiral Group Plc (ADM.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 2 percent to 193.4 million pounds from 189.5 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew 3% to 57.3 pence from prior year's 55.9 pence,



The Group's share of pre-tax profit increased 1% to 194.5 million pounds from 193.3 million pounds last year.



According to the company, slightly higher UK Insurance profit, a lower loss in the International Insurance segment and an improved Price Comparison result were partially offset by higher other Group charges and business development costs.



Group turnover climbed 15 percent to 1.45 billion pounds from last year's 1.26 billion pounds. Group net revenue was 0.55 billion pounds, up 8 percent from 0.51 billion pounds last year.



Customer numbers increased 13% to 5.46 million with 11 percent rise in UK insurance customers and 27 percent increase in International car insurance customers.



Further, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of 56.0 pence per share, 10 percent higher than last year. The dividend represents a normal dividend of 37.9 pence per share and a special dividend of 18.1 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on October 6. Record date is September 8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX