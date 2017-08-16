

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch paints and chemicals maker AkzoNobel N.V. (AKZA.AS, AKZOY) said it has reached an agreement with affiliates of Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited. The agreement includes alignment on the AkzoNobel strategy to fully separate Specialty Chemicals.



In addition, Elliott will support the appointment of Thierry Vanlancker as a member of the Board of Management of AkzoNobel at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting on September 8, 2017.



AkzoNobel and Elliott have also agreed to seek to suspend all ongoing litigation for at least three months.



AkzoNobel announces today the nomination of two new Supervisory Board members; Mrs. Sue Clark and Mr. Patrick Thomas. Elliott supports their appointment.



Further, AkzoNobel intends to nominate a third Supervisory Board member, which will be done in consultation with the Company's major shareholders, including Elliott.



