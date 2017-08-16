

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated in the three months ended June, after accelerating in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent from the first quarter, when the economy expanded 1.8 percent, which was revised up slightly from 1.7 percent.



Annually, GDP advanced at a stable rate of 5.7 percent in the June quarter.



During the first half of this year, gross domestic product rose by 5.7 percent compared with the same period of 2016.



On an unadjusted basis, the economy expanded 5.9 percent yearly in the second quarter, faster than the 5.7 percent rise in the March quarter.



Moreover, this was the strongest growth since the second quarter of 2016, when GDP had grown 6.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX