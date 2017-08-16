NextGenTel Holding ASA Financial Results 2nd Quarter 2017

OSLO, Norway, Aug 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Please see attachments for the financial results for NextGenTel Holding ASA forthe2nd quarter 2017 and a presentation regarding separation of the consumer and corporate operations.
Contact:
IR contact:
Tom Noettveit
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com
(+47)4153-9714
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2326674/ba53cd237de6fbf6.pdf
Market presentation Q2 2017
http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2326674/8e41e32ea4efb186.pdf
NextGenTel Holding Q2 2017 financial report
http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2326674/8b13b36e375bcdc0.pdf
Fiber Norge presentation