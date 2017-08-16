

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) reported Wednesday that its profit before tax for the half year fell to $39.9 million from last year's $60.3 million. Profit from continuing operations attributable to equity shareholders was $23.4 million or $0.05 a share, compared to $27.8 million or $0.06 a share last year.



Adjusted EBITDA for the period slid 19 percent to $136.0 million from last year's $170.3 million, primarily due the cancellation of the Patagonian port benefit in Q4 2016 in addition to increases in costs at Inmaculada and San Jose.



Revenue for the first half totaled $340.8 million, slighlty higher than the $339.3 million recorded last year. This comprised net gold revenue of $174.6 million and net silver revenue of $166.0 million.



For the half year, the Group produced 17.9 million attributable silver equivalent ounces, as compared to 17.0 million ounces for the same period last year. Looking ahead, the Group said it is on track to deliver record attributable production target of 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces for 2017.



In addition, the Board declared an interim dividend of 1.38 cents per share, which will be paid to shareholders on 21 September 2017 to those shareholders appearing on the register on 1 September 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX