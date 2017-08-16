sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,17 Euro		+0,602
+0,88 %
WKN: A1CZWD ISIN: DK0060227585 Ticker-Symbol: 51C 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,49
70,02
10:02
69,70
69,81
10:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S69,17+0,88 %