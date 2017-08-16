Hoersholm, 2017-08-16 08:58 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Company announcement no.12/2017



Financial calendar 2017/18



2017



25 October Annual Report 2016/17



28 November Annual General Meeting



Please note that proposals which shareholders wish to be addressed at the Annual General Meeting will be added to the agenda if such a request is submitted to the Board of Directors no later than on Monday, 16 October 2017.



2018



12 January Interim Report (Q1 2017/18)



11 April Interim Report (Q2 2017/18)



28 June Interim Report (Q3 2017/18)



11 October Annual Report 2017/18



29 November Annual General Meeting



For further information, please contact:



Martin Riise, Head of Investor Relations



Tel: +45 53 39 22 50



The announcement has been prepared in Danish and in English. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version prevails.



About Chr. Hansen



Chr. Hansen is a global bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. The products include cultures, enzymes, probiotics and natural colors, and all solutions are based on strong research and development competencies coupled with significant technology investments. Revenue in the 2015/16 financial year was EUR 949 million. The company has more than 3,000 dedicated employees in 30 countries and main production facilities in Denmark, France, USA and Germany. Chr. Hansen was founded in 1874 and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. For further information, please visit www.chr-hansen.com.



