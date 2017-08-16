

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services group Hunting PLC (HTG.L) announced Wednesday the promotion and appointment of Arthur James 'Jim' Johnson as Chief Executive with effect from September 1 2017. He will succeed Dennis Proctor who will retire as Chief Executive and as a Director of Hunting on the same date.



Jim joined Hunting in 1992 and is currently the Group's Chief Operating Officer, a role which he has occupied since 2011. He has held a number of senior positions within Hunting and between 2000 to 2011 he held the position of Managing Director of US operations.



During this time, he was instrumental in the development of Hunting's product offering and service capabilities.



Jim Johnson, Chief Executive designate, said, 'Hunting is a fantastic Company with excellent products, a highly skilled and loyal workforce and a strong reputation of quality and service within the energy industry. I look forward to the challenge of taking the Group through its next phase of growth, building on the foundation laid by Dennis over many years.'



The company said its interim results for the six months ended June 30 remain scheduled for release on August 24.



