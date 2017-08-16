

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) announced an exclusive global agreement with Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, for the clinical application of Vectura's smart nebuliser technology to deliver Dynavax's investigational immunotherapeutic agent to lung cancer patients.



Vectura's AKITA smart nebuliser will be used by Dynavax to deliver DV281, a novel Toll-Like Receptor 9 agonist designed specifically for local delivery to primary lung tumours and lung metastases in order to generate an anti-tumour immune response. The agreement covers the Phase I and Phase II development programmes and Vectura will provide devices and device related support to Dynavax which is responsible for the rest of the programme.



