

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported a second-quarter loss of US$264 million compared to profit of US$118 million last year. The latest-quarter result was negatively impacted by post-tax impairments of US$732 million primarily relating to lower asset valuations in Maersk Tankers and a few commercially challenged terminals in APM Terminals.



Operating expenses increased by US$456 million to US$7.5 billion mainly reflecting an increase of US$545 million in Maersk Line due to 61% higher bunker price and 1.7% increase in volumes, and an increase of US$44 million in Maersk Oil, partly offset by a decrease of US$42 million in Maersk Drilling, stemming from cost saving initiatives across all cost categories.



A.P. Moller - Maersk delivered an underlying profit of US$389 million compared to US$134 million last year, based on an improvement of US$517 million in Transport & Logistics and a decline of US$136 million in Energy.



Revenue increased by $743 million to US$9.6 billion with a significant increase of US$ 1.0 billion or 21% in Maersk Line and an increase of US$ 90 million in Maersk Oil, partly offset by a decrease of US$ 217 million in Maersk Drilling and US$ 75 million in APM Terminals.



A.P. Moller - Maersk's 2017 expectation of an underlying profit above 2016's US$711 million is unchanged despite expected negative impact from the June cyber-attack.



