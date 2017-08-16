=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Atrium European Real Estate Limited is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 87 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 16.08.2017 Publication Location: http://www.aere.com/Files/FinancialReports/AtriumIR_17_UK_150817.pdf Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Ellie Sweeney atrium@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

