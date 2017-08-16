

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth eased more-than-expected in the three months ended June, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.2 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, slower than the 4.2 percent rise in the first quarter. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 3.6 percent.



The economy has been growing since the second quarter of 2013.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth moderated to 3.6 percent in the June quarter from 3.8 percent in the March quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 0.9 percent from the first quarter, when it grew by 1.4 percent.



