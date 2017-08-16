Adds a new metropolitan network to its European footprint

Directly connecting 12 data centres, with dc connect providing near instant high bandwidth data centre to data centre connectivity in the city

Long haul network diversity between London and Manchester as well as direct connection from Manchester to Europe and Ireland

euNetworks, a provider of bandwidth services in Europe, today announced it has made further investment in Manchester in the United Kingdom, having built out a new high density fibre network covering over 40 route kilometres in the city. This follows initial expansion into Manchester's MediaCityUK in May 2016, which supported euNetworks' Media customer's bandwidth needs, as well as enabling a seamless network experience from London through to Manchester and Dublin and onwards to Europe.

This new network in Manchester city was designed for resilience, with fully diverse nodes. euNetworks undertook a combination of new construction and duct acquisition to complete this network, with duct acquired from The Loop and sub-duct from CityFibre.

"We are delighted to have been selected by euNetworks to provide parts of this important network development for Manchester," said Ashley Griffiths, Managing Director of The Loop Manchester. "euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company that continues to support the growing connectivity requirements of businesses both in the UK and across Europe. They are a great compliment to The Loops activity in Manchester, with an impressive approach to supporting their customer's demands."

euNetworks' dc connect solution is now enabled in the city, which means customers have access to an interconnected network of 12 data centres using pre-spliced fibre. This pre-deployed capacity delivers simple, near instant and seamless connectivity. This is a new ultra dense fibre metro network comprised of 864 fibres per route, 3 international connectivity nodes and pre-deployed Ethernet and Wavelength capacity. The solution includes a 20 working day service delivery commitment between data centres including Equinix MA1, MA2, MA3 and MA4, LDeX2, MediaCityUK, UKFast's MaNOC4, MaNOC5 and MaNOC 6/7, and M24Seven DC1/ DC2 Trafford Park.

"euNetworks' direct connection into our Manchester data centres offers a strong connectivity solution for our customers," said Russell Poole, Managing Director, Equinix UK. "Equinix works closely with euNetworks across Europe and we look forward to growing our Manchester business with their local team in the coming quarters."

"We invest in our network to provide high bandwidth scalable connections in the markets in which we operate," said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. "Data centre connectivity remains critically important to business today, enabling the agility and flexibility customers seek in response to dynamic market conditions and cost efficiencies. Manchester is a significant UK growth market and our investment in constructing a new fibre network and rolling out dc connect in the city is in response to the demand we see from our customers here. We look forward to working closely with both the data centre operators in Manchester, such as Equinix and with our customers, to ensure bandwidth availability continues to support this growth."

With this investment euNetworks owns and operates 14 metropolitan networks in the key cities across Europe, namely London, Manchester, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Cologne and Dusseldorf.

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure provider, owning and operating 14 fibre based metropolitan networks across Europe connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 48 cities in 13 countries. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 300 in Europe today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider, directly connecting 13 cloud platforms with access to a further 7. The company offers a portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

euNetworks is headquartered in London. For further information please visit www.eunetworks.com.

