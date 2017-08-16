ROLI Harmonizes Its Global Business with NetSuite OneWorld

Music and Technology Innovator Positioned for Accelerated Growth with Agility, Scalability of Cloud ERP

LONDON, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle NetSuite, one of the world's leading providers of cloud-based financials / ERP, HR, Professional Services Automation (PSA) and omnichannel commerce software suites, today announced that ROLI, a music technology innovator and maker of the award-winning Seaboard instrument, has implemented NetSuite OneWorld to manage critical business processes including financials, inventory management, order management, CRM, multi-currency management for the British pound, Euro and US dollar, and multi-subsidiary management for three subsidiaries in the UK and two in the US. As a result of its implementation of NetSuite OneWorld in September 2016, ROLI is better positioned to take advantage of rapid sales growth as innovative products like the Seaboard Block and Lightpad Block become more popular to music-makers.

Founded in 2009 in London, ROLI has revolutionized the world of musical instruments. Its newest product, Seaboard Block, is the most portable and versatile model of the multi-award-winning Seaboard, a digital instrument that is an evolution of the piano keyboard. Seaboards replace the white and black keys of a piano with a pliable, touch-responsive surface that lets musicians control sound in far more ways than they can on acoustic or electronic instruments. Last year ROLI also launched BLOCKS, a modular music-making system that allows musicians to connect musical Blocks together and build their instrument as they go. As demand for its products took off, ROLI determined that it needed more comprehensive and professional business systems to meet the opportunities of its next phase of growth.

ROLI selected NetSuite OneWorld due to its 360-degree customer view, inventory management and cloud-based architecture. NetSuite OneWorld provides the flexibility, agility and scalability ROLI needed for continued growth and a real-time view of business performance.

"As a company, ROLI is focused on innovation, growth and delivering world-class experiences for its customers and music lovers everywhere," said Mark Woodhams, Managing Director, EMEA for Oracle NetSuite. "NetSuite OneWorld is an ideal fit for those goals, as a flexible, scalable solution with global reach that can serve as the foundation to continue to build upon its success."

NetSuite OneWorld supports 190 currencies, 20 languages, automated tax calculation and reporting in more than 100 countries; customer transactions in more than 200 countries; and enables businesses to streamline their mission-critical business processes. NetSuite OneWorld supports ROLI's worldwide growth and innovation by providing:

Real-time global financial consolidation . NetSuite OneWorld gives ROLI real-time visibility across all its subsidiaries, with a single financial system of record.

. NetSuite OneWorld gives ROLI real-time visibility across all its subsidiaries, with a single financial system of record. Superior inventory management that enables ROLI to plan for how much inventory it needs, track the movement of goods, and meet customer demand much more quickly.

that enables ROLI to plan for how much inventory it needs, track the movement of goods, and meet customer demand much more quickly. Centralized order management that meets and exceeds rising customer expectations for omnichannel fulfillment across multiple sales channels by eliminating manual bottlenecks, preventing errors and establishing a smooth flow from sales quote to order fulfillment ensuring timely invoicing and payment.

that meets and exceeds rising customer expectations for omnichannel fulfillment across multiple sales channels by eliminating manual bottlenecks, preventing errors and establishing a smooth flow from sales quote to order fulfillment ensuring timely invoicing and payment. 360-degree view of its customers allowing the company to provide better customer support and service across telephone and email channels.

allowing the company to provide better customer support and service across telephone and email channels. Breadth of functionality designed for modern businesses , enabling the company to streamline mission-critical business processes and improve operational efficiency.

, enabling the company to streamline mission-critical business processes and improve operational efficiency. A highly scalable system with the ability to quickly and easily add functionality as a business evolves.

with the ability to quickly and easily add functionality as a business evolves. Built-in business intelligence that provides real-time insights into key business performance indicators for a unified view of the organization, and delivers a single version of truth.

that provides real-time insights into key business performance indicators for a unified view of the organization, and delivers a single version of truth. A flexible and agile platform that enables the company to customize NetSuite to meet its business requirements and to integrate with other third-party systems to meet its specific needs with NetSuite's SuiteCloud Platform.

