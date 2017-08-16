Monaco MCO Token to List on Binance.Com, China's Fastest Growing Exchange

HONG KONG, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced its partnership with Binance, China's fastest growing digital asset exchange. Binance will list Monaco's MCO token on Wednesday, August 23, as its first exchange in China.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545705/Monaco_Logo.jpg )



Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Monaco commented, "Since the successful closing of our token sale earlier this June, our team received thousands of inquiries from Chinese users regarding a local listing of the MCO token. Today, we are thrilled to partner with Binance to enable Monaco users in China to trade the MCO token conveniently and securely. Binance's founding team built one of the most advanced trading engines in the market using their extensive industry experience - as a result they reached the top 10 global digital asset exchanges by trading volume within 30 days of launch."

"We are supportive of Monaco's vision to bring cryptocurrency to every wallet," said Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance.com. "Monaco is perfectly aligned with Binance's mission to allow everyone to exchange digital assets seamlessly. Most importantly, the cryptocurrency community needs initiatives that will drive adoption globally and we are confident in Monaco team's ability deliver a fantastic product."

Deposits and withdrawals of the MCO token on Binance.com will be enabled from 3:00pm HKT on Tuesday, August 22. Trading begins 3:00pm HKT on Wednesday, August 23.

About Monaco

Founded in June 2016, Monaco is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform allowing users to spend Bitcoin and Ethereum at perfect interbank exchange rates anywhere Visa cards are accepted, saving $30-40 on every $500 equivalent spent on foreign currency transactions. Monaco raised over US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit http://www.mona.co.

About Binance

Binance is one of the fastest exchanges in the market today capable of processing 1,400,000 orders per second. Binance team, led by industry veteran Changpeng Zhao, has rich experience both on Wall Street and in crypto finance. The company raised US$15m in July 2017 and is rapidly gaining market share in digital asset trading.



For press enquiries, please contact:

The Hoffman Agency

MonacoPR@hoffman.com



Virginia Lam

Virginia@mona.co

