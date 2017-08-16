

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economy grew at a faster pace in the second quarter, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 2.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter, faster than the 0.8 percent growth economists had forecast and 1.5 percent seen in the first quarter.



Year-on-year, the economy expanded 4.5 percent versus the expected growth of 3 percent.



The preliminary estimate showed that domestic demand contributed to the fast growth. It was supported by an increasing consumption of households and investment activity of enterprises.



Detailed GDP data will be released on September 1.



