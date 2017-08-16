Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Cherkizovo Group / Half-yearly Results Cherkizovo Group: Notice of IFRS Financial Results for the First Half of 2017 16-Aug-2017 / 10:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of IFRS Financial Results for the First Half of 2017 Moscow, Russia - 16 August 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, will announce its IFRS financial results for the first half of 2017 on Wednesday 23 August 2017. A conference call will be hosted for analysts and institutional investors at 17:00 Moscow / 15:00 London / 10:00 New York time. Conference call details: Conference ID - 1685022 Dial in Numbers: United Kingdom, local: 44 (0) 20 3027 7628 United States, local: 1 347 366 9565 Russian Federation, local: 810 800 240 51044 Free Call Dial in Numbers: United Kingdom: 0 800 917 4469 United States: 1 866 932 5017 Russian Federation: 8 10 800 240 51044 For more information please visit www.cherkizovo.com [1] or contact Cherkizovo Group Dmitry Mironov Head of Investor Relations +7 (495) 660 24 40 ext. 15962 d.mironov@cherkizovo.com About Cherkizovo Group Cherkizovo Group is the largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in the poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses eight full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, six meat processing plants, eight feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. The Group also includes Tambov Turkey facility, a joint Russian-Spanish venture. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tonnes of meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has consistently delivered stable, long-term sales growth and profitability. The Group's consolidated revenue reached RUB 82.4 billion in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Cherkizovo Group Lesnaya str. 5B, White Square Office Center, 12th 125047 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 660-24-40 Fax: +7 495 788-32-32 E-mail: info@cherkizovo.com Internet: www.cherkizovo.com ISIN: US1641452032 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: IR TIDM: CHE Sequence No.: 4531 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 601681 16-Aug-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d955b77526eb1c59db5eedf97f1240a9&application_id=601681&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 16, 2017 04:02 ET (08:02 GMT)