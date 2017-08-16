

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as underlying sentiment turned cautious in the wake of expectations for a December rate hike from the Federal Reserve and the IMF's warning that China's credit growth is on a 'dangerous trajectory'.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 4.81 points or 0.15 percent to 3,246.55 after central bank data showed China's new yuan loans fell sharply in July and broad money supply growth slowed.



Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund revised upward its growth forecast for China, but warned the country's debt is on dangerous trajectory. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 234 points or 0.86 percent at 27,409 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended slightly lower, dragged down by automakers on uncertainty about the fate of Mexico ahead of the first round of NAFTA negotiations. The Nikkei average slid 24.03 points or 0.12 percent to 19,729.28 while the broader Topix index ended little changed at 1,616.



Toyota Motor shed 1.3 percent and Mazda Motor eased 0.3 percent. Japan Airlines advanced 1.6 percent after Nomura Securities raised its rating on the stock.



Australian shares rose even as iron ore futures retreated, CSL's earnings disappointed investors and Commonwealth Bank shares traded ex-dividend. Traders ignored weak wage and consumer confidence data as well.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 27.60 points or 0.48 percent to 5,785.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 26.80 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 5,830.80.



Commonwealth dropped 1.7 percent on going ex-dividend. Biotech firm CSL fell 1.5 percent as its full-year profit missed analyst expectations. Broadcaster Seven West Media lost 2.5 percent after it posted a full-year loss of $744.3 million on the back of large write-downs.



On the positive side, oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum rallied 2.6 percent after reporting a 49 percent increase in first-half profit. Retail giant Westfield Corp added 1.9 percent on encouraging half-year results.



New Zealand shares hit a record high on optimism over the earnings season. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index rose 39.60 points or 0.51 percent to 7,853.34, with ANZ and Fletcher Building leading the surge.



South Korea's Kospi average closed 0.6 percent higher at 2,348.26 as traders returned to their desks after a public holiday on Tuesday. Tech shares led the surge, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics rising 2.7 percent and chipmaker SK Hynix gaining 1.5 percent.



Malaysian shares were marginally higher, India's Sensex was rising 0.7 percent and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was up 0.6 percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.7 percent and the Taiwan Weighted eased 0.2 percent.



U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed overnight to halt a two-day advance as a slew of earnings reports disappointed investors and upbeat retail sales data put a Fed rate hike back on the agenda.



