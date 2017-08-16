Falcon Private Bank / Falcon first Swiss private bank to add Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to its current Bitcoin blockchain asset management services . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, August 16, 2017 - Effective August 22, 2017, Falcon will add Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to its blockchain asset management services which are provided through the cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse AG. The quick addition of three new assets to its solutions proves Falcon's agility and underlines its strategic repositioning, which focuses on shaping a unique experience, empowered by individual excellence and world-class digital intelligence.

Last month, Falcon announced that it was the first Swiss private bank to provide blockchain asset management solutions for its clients, enabling them to exchange and hold Bitcoins via Falcon by using their cash holdings. Effective August 22, 2017, Falcon will enhance its blockchain asset management services by adding Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. Falcon's clients will enjoy even broader portfolio diversification possibilities as well as the same easy access and convenient offline storage within our Bank. This is supported by our partner Bitcoin Suisse AG, a regulated Swiss financial intermediary, service provider, and asset manager focused on crypto assets.

Arthur Vayloyan, Global Head Products & Services, Falcon Private Bank: "We are pleased to add Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash to our services just a month after introducing blockchain asset management solutions with Bitcoin. The first reactions to our Bitcoin services have been very encouraging and we are convinced that by adding three new blockchain assets we will fulfil our clients' future needs."

Falcon Private Bank is a Swiss private banking boutique with 50 years of expertise in wealth management. We provide first-class financial services to private clients and wealthy families from our headquarters in Zurich and our locations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London and Luxembourg. Our clients benefit from an excellent investment competence as well as from our financial strength and stability, which results from our Swiss heritage and our government-owned shareholder.

