

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to publish U.K. labor market statistics. The ILO jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.5 percent in the second quarter.



Ahead of these data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, it rose against the Swiss franc.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.9113 against the euro, 1.2533 against the Swiss franc, 1.2855 against the U.S. dollar and 142.57 against the yen.



