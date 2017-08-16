

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch economic growth rebounded strongly in the three months ended June, driven by higher exports and consumption, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced 1.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 0.6 percent rise in the first quarter.



In the fourth quarter of the previous year, the rate of expansion was 0.7 percent.



The economy has been growing since the third quarter of 2015.



Moreover, GDP growth in the second quarter was exceptionally high. Such a growth rate had only been recorded twice this century, the agency said.



During the second quarter, GDP growth was mainly boosted by household consumption, exports and investments.



On a yearly basis, the economic growth improved slightly to 3.3 percent in the June quarter from 3.2 percent in the first quarter.



