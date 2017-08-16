MARLBORO, MA--(Marketwired - August 16, 2017) - Versatile -- a full-service IT and Managed Services Provider (MSP), specializing in hybrid cloud, security, managed services, networking, and Office 365 solutions -- announced today that Michael Cestroni has joined the firm as its new Vice President of Client Engagement. He will focus on growing and expanding Versatile's managed services practice and rounding out the company's cloud solutions with his expertise.

Cestroni is an accomplished and professional sales executive who brings with him an outstanding record of success, including over 25 years of experience selling IT and professional services, goods, and solutions to the Fortune 1000 business community. He is experienced in on-prem, cloud, and SaaS-based solutions, and has a proven and consistent track record of establishing and maintaining long term customer relationships while driving sales.

Mike is an innovative problem solver with experience negotiating long term contracts with extended and complex sales cycles. Versatile delivers best-in-class information technology and emerging cloud solutions aligned to their clients' business and IT needs. The company's full-service, comprehensive, and scalable suite of managed services are layered with deep experience, market knowledge, and the versatility businesses need to keep pace with technology and thrive. The company's pledge to excellence -- delivering trust, respect, care, commitment, and integrity -- is the driving force behind every client engagement.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Versatile team," Cestroni said. "My goal of exceeding customer expectations is the perfect fit for Versatile's company ethos, which always focuses on going 'above and beyond.' It's a great match."

Mike worked most recently at Coretelligent, based in Westwood, MA, where he held a position of Vice President, Business Development. During his time at Coretelligent, he directly contributed to the company doubling in size by engaging both with existing relationships and driving sales with new logos.

Prior to Coretelligent, Mike worked for Concordant, an IT Consulting and Services firm, as the company's SVP, Strategic Accounts. In this role, Mike focused on growing and overseeing the sales functions while maintaining the successful delivery of services to the core accounts within Concordant.

John Barker, Versatile CEO, says, "Mike will be a big asset to the Versatile team. Our company is poised for tremendous growth with Mike leading our business development in New England. He has a wealth of experience within the IT industry, and I expect great things."

Versatile is a full-service IT provider specializing in hybrid cloud, security, managed services, networking, and Office 365 solutions. Often recognized with industry awards for deep and wide technical expertise, the Microsoft Gold partnership status for cloud productivity is its latest accomplishment. For more information, visit Versatile online at www.WeAreVersatile.com.

