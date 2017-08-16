

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate declined in the second quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The ILO unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent in the second quarter from 4.9 percent a year ago. This was the lowest since 1975.



Economists had forecast a rate of 4.5 percent, the same as seen in three months to May.



The number of unemployed decreased by 57,000 from first quarter to 1.48 million.



The employment rate came in at 75.1 percent, the highest since comparable records began in 1971.



Average earnings including bonuses increased 2.1 percent annually, faster than the expected 1.8 percent.



In July, the claimant count held steady at 2.3 percent. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits decreased by 4,200 from June.



