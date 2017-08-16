Intelligent Cloud Resources Inc: INTELLIGENT CLOUD RESOURCES Opens New Corporate Head Office and Technology Centre

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / Intelligent Cloud Resources (OTCQB: ITLL) is pleased to announce the expansion of its North American operations with the opening of new corporate offices and technology centre.

The move is in anticipation of the creation of over 100 new jobs over the next 2 years, with plans to grow further.

ITLL's new offices are Located in the Sherwood Heights Business Park in the Greater Toronto Area and provide over 12,000 square feet. The newly renovated facilities offer a modern space for the company to advance and grow its suite of products and services to help its customers, business partners, and employees.

Christopher Pay, CEO of ITLL, "The results of our move is a state-of-the-art facility which provides the space needed to grow, collaborate and innovate, as ITLL continues to break new ground and build the bridge between the Financial Services space and Mobile Consumer Products and Services."

About Intelligent Cloud Resources:

The Company has been aiming to offer cloud enabler and cloud broker services to small and medium sized organizations in Canada and plans to expand to such organizations. The launch of the Fonia "All Access Mobile" platform will be a powerful consumer oriented addition to Intelligent Cloud Resources' product offering.

The Fonia "All Access Mobile" Inc. is an end-to-end Mobile solution, working primarily to serve individuals, regardless of their credit score, through an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Fonia Mobile (and Fonia Financial). The Fonia "All Access Mobile" service will bundle a traditional handset sale with a hybrid phone rate plan (a mix of prepaid and postpaid plans) and a prepaid MasterCard. This benefits customers immediately as they can achieve a more affordable phone plan through Fonia, and build a credit history.

