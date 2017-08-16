

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to release euro area GDP data. The sequential growth is seen at 0.6 percent in the second quarter, the same as estimated initially.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound and the greenback, it recovered from early lows against the franc and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.1732 against the greenback, 130.12 against the yen, 1.1434 against the franc and 0.9099 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



