ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy expanded at a steady pace in the second quarter, preliminary data from Istat showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the second quarter, the same rate as seen in the first quarter. The rate also came in line with expectations.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 1.5 percent, slightly faster than the 1.4 percent growth economists had forecast and 1.2 percent expansion seen in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX