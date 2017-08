The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADING: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that Jim Pettigrew was appointed senior independent director of Rathbone Brothers Plc with effect from 14 August 2017.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

16 August 2017

Contact: Kelly Nice 020 3753 1000