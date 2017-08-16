Global Lactose-free Cheese Market 2017-2021: Introduction of Lactose-Free Ice-Creams / Packaging Innovations / Rapidly Increasing Private Label Offerings

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Lactose-free Cheese Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global lactose-free cheese market to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% during the period 2017-2021

Global Lactose-free Cheese Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales/volume/value.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Introduction of lactose-free ice-creams. Food allergies, like lactose intolerance, usually result in bloating, improper digestion, and related concerns. With an increase in the number of people with lactose intolerance across the globe, many manufacturers have started formulating lactose-free food products like ice-creams.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising levels of lactose intolerance. Lactose intolerance is an inability of the body to digest a significant amount of lactose present in milk and dairy products. Some ethnic groups are more lactose intolerant than others. The demand for lactose-free food products is driven by the increasing incidences of food allergies and lactose intolerances. Lactose intolerance can be seen in approximately 90% of the adults in the East Asian population segment. In the US, occurrences of food allergies are estimated to have increased by 18% in the last decade.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High price of lactose-free products. Although lactose-free foods are healthy alternatives for people with lactose intolerance and celiac disease, the high price of these foods is a major concern among consumers. One of the major factors for the high pricing is the high production costs. Removing lactose from dairy products is an expensive process, thereby increasing the cost of the final products. Some lactose-free foods cost over 50% more than their regular variants. For instance, Amul's lactose-free milk costs around $1.55 per liter in the Indian market, whereas the regular milk costs around half of that. The following are the price difference between various products with and without lactose.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Rising levels of lactose intolerance

Market Challenges

High price of lactose-free products

Market Trends

Introduction of lactose-free ice-creams

Packaging innovations

Increase in promotional and marketing initiatives

Rapidly increasing private label offerings

Key Vendors

Arla Foods

McNeil Nutritionals

OMIRA Oberland-Milchverwertung

TINE

Other Prominent Vendors

Alpro

Amy's Kitchen

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Chr. Hansen

Daiya Foods

Dean Foods

Edlong Dairy Technologies

Emmi

Fonterra

Galaxy Nutritional Foods

General Mills

Green Valley Organics

HP Hood

Land O Lakes

Murray Goulburn

TINE Laktosefri

WhiteWave Foods

