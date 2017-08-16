

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rose sharply on Wednesday as the dollar held relatively stable on Fed rate hike expectations and investors looked ahead to the release of Eurozone GDP data later in the day for clues on ECB President Mario Draghi's upcoming moves.



The benchmark DAX was up 94 points or 0.78 percent at 12,271 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher in the previous session.



Deutsche EuroShop rose about 1 percent. The company reaffirmed its guidance for financial year 2017 after reporting a 4.1 percent increase in EBIT earnings for the first half.



Airline Lufthansa advanced 0.6 percent after Air Berlin filed for insolvency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX