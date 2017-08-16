Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2017) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTC Pink: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces the quotation of its common shares for trading on the OTC Pink market, under the symbol "PRVCF".

In connection with the quotation of its shares on the OTC, the Company is completing its filings for the quotation of its shares on the OTCQB market. The Company has also made an application for its common shares to be DTC eligible and expects to receive this designation within the next 30 days.

PreveCeutical's Chairman and CEO, Stephen Van Deventer commented, "An OTC quotation will provide further liquidity for both existing and new shareholders and increase PreveCeutical's presence in the United States."

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

The Company currently has one product available for sale, the CELLB9® Immune System Booster. CELLB9® is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. The active potentiated ingredients in the Blue Scorpion venom appear to support health at a deep cellular level, having been used for many years and in over 40 countries. The solution is colourless and odourless and can be administered orally.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, and follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Deanna Kress

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+1-778-999-6063

deanna@PreveCeutical.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, the timing of the OTCQB listing and receipt of DTC eligibility. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "schedules", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Such forward-looking Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including risks and uncertainties relating to the inability of the Company, to, among other things, the inability of the Company to obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, or financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry, may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company's filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.