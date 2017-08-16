

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) reported an attributable loss of HK$2.05 billion for the first six months of 2017 compared to an attributable profit of HK$353 million for the same period in 2016. The loss per share was HK52.1 cents compared to profit per share of HK9.0 cents, previous year.



First-half total revenue was HK$45.86 billion compared to HK$45.68 billion, previous year. The Group's passenger revenue in the first six months of 2017 was HK$32.105 billion, a decrease of 3.9% compared to the same period in 2016. Capacity increased by 1.1%, reflecting the introduction of a route to Tel Aviv and increased frequencies on other routes. The load factor increased by 0.2 percentage points, to 84.7%. Yield fell by 5.2% to HK51.5 cents.



Cathay Pacific noted that several special factors affected the results in the first half of 2017. The company said the fundamental structural changes within the airline industry continue to affect the operating environment for airlines and created difficult operating conditions in the first half of 2017. The Group does not expect the operating environment in the second half of 2017 to improve materially.



