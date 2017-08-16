BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- ManagedMethods, Inc., a leading provider of cloud security solutions, today announced its expansion into the UK with the signing of Prevention Software, Ltd as the company's first UK-based Reseller. ManagedMethods also announced that through Prevention Software's efforts its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) product has been deployed at a leading UK portfolio and risk management services provider, providing visibility and control of how their data is stored, accessed and shared in Microsoft Office 365 and OneDrive, as well as scanning email for malware and objectionable content.

The rapid adoption of cloud applications such as Office 365 and Google G Suite is fueling the need for cloud security; Forrester Research predicts the worldwide cloud security market will grow to 3.5 billion dollars in 2021. "Data protection issues in the UK such as email and document access, Shadow IT and especially the impending GDPR regulations are creating a huge opportunity for ManagedMethods' CASB solutions," said Charlie Sander, CEO of ManagedMethods. "We're pleased to partner with an experienced reseller like Prevention Software to meet the UK's growing demand for enterprise cloud security."

Cloud applications are the next step in business productivity, but traditional perimeter security solutions such as firewalls don't monitor activity in the cloud. Prevention's recent deployment of ManagedMethods secures the data of their customer's 100 employees using Office 365 and OneDrive, including protecting their Office 365 email. "Our customers are increasingly asking for help to protect their data as they move to the cloud," said Gary Clarkson, Director at Prevention Software. "ManagedMethods offers a cost-effective, easy-to-deploy solution that gives our clients the visibility and control they need. We look forward to working together to address this growing market opportunity."

About Prevention Software

Based in Basingstoke, Prevention Software, Ltd. (PSW) Is committed to helping companies select and implement the best security solution for their operational needs, including onsite managed or hosted endpoint security and content management. In addition to ManagedMethods, the company has partnerships with other security-focused solution providers, including WatchGuard, Barracuda, Teramind, and Malware Bytes, giving PSW the expertise to deploy web filtering, malware protection, firewalls, access controls, backups and more. Learn more at preventionsoftware.net

About ManagedMethods

ManagedMethods offers the most efficient way to gain visibility into how data is stored, accessed and shared in popular cloud applications, including Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive, Dropbox, Box, and Slack, as well as to secure cloud-based email. The Company's Cloud Access Monitor is the industry's only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) that can be deployed in minutes with no special training, and with no impact on users or networks. Cloud Access Monitor was recently named the Gold Winner for Best CASB in Network Product Guide's 2017 IT World Awards; the Company was also awarded Bronze for Start-up of the Year (2013). Learn more at managedmethods.com

