Global Marketing Automation Software Market 2017-2023 - Increasing Need For Dynamic Campaign Management

The global marketing automation software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5%, during the forecast period, to reach $6,929.7 million by 2023.

A significant growth rate is anticipated due to the growing need for higher and automated customer retention, globally. In addition, increasing need for personalized marketing through e-mails and customer scoring features is also driving the global marketing automation software market.

Marketing automation software refers to a software platform designed for the marketers and marketing departments to automate various repetitive marketing tasks. The marketing automation software allows businesses to streamline, automate, and measure marketing tasks such as e-mails, social, media, and workflows in order to increase operational efficiency and revenue growth. The market size in the report global marketing automation software market represents revenue generated from the sale of marketing automation software at consumer level.

Marketing automation helps in automating marketing and sales engagement to generate more leads, close more deals, and act as a better measure for assessing marketing success. Marketing departments save time and resources with an easy-to-use platform that makes it simple to manage all campaigns using a single solution.

The global marketing automation software market is gaining interest due to increasing need for personalized automated e-mails, along with growing demand for digitalized customer experience, and customer scoring system. Marketing automation software platforms vary from vendor to vendor, many of whom offer automation software solutions for both small and medium size businesses, along with large businesses.

Dynamic campaign management, and emergence of account based marketing are some of the key trends observed in the global marketing automation software market. Moreover, the global marketing automation software market is expected to witness rapid growth, owing to the entry of many new companies offering sales and marketing automation solutions with their cost effective and advanced offerings.

In addition, integrated content marketing is escalating the growth of global marketing automation software market, as it enables marketers by ensuring consistent messaging, which is one of the keys to generate and enhance brand awareness. In simple terms, integrated content marketing approach delivers the right message to the right audience, through right channel, at the right time.

Some of the key players in the global marketing automation software market are Marketo Inc., Act-On Software Inc., HubSpot Inc., Infusion Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Active Campaign Inc., SharpSpring Inc., and Adobe systems Inc.



Key Topics Covered:









1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation By Solution

1.3.2 Market Segmentation By Industry Vertical

1.3.3 Market Segmentation By Deployment Type

1.3.4 Market Segmentation By Business Size

1.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.4 Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By Region

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study



3. Executive Summary



4. Introduction

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.1.1 Overview By Solution

4.1.1.1 E-Mail Marketing

4.1.1.2 Campaign Management

4.1.1.3 Lead Nurturing

4.1.1.4 Inbound Marketing

4.1.1.5 Reporting And Analytics

4.1.1.6 Social Media Marketing

4.1.2 Overview By Industry Vertical

4.1.2.1 Advertising And Media

4.1.2.2 Manufacturing

4.1.2.3 Retail

4.1.2.4 Healthcare

4.1.2.5 Technology

4.1.2.6 Bfsi

4.1.2.7 Academic And Education

4.1.3 Overview By Deployment Type

4.1.3.1 Cloud

4.1.3.2 On-Premise

4.1.4 Overview By Business Size

4.1.4.1 Large Business

4.1.4.2 Small And Medium Business

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing Need For Dynamic Campaign Management

4.3.1.2 Emergence Of Account Based Marketing

4.3.1.3 Increase In Demand For Integrated Content Marketing

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing Demand For Digital Customer Experience

4.3.2.2 Increasing Demand For Customer Scoring System

4.3.2.3 Increased Need Of Personalized Automated E-Mails

4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Limited Budget Constraint

4.3.3.2 Continuous Technological Shift

4.3.3.3 Availability Of Alternative Solutions

4.3.3.4 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Use Of Predictive Intelligence In Marketing Automation

4.3.4.2 Capitalizing Need Of Startups And Small Businesses

4.4 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat Of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity Of Rivalry



5. Market Size And Forecast By Solution

5.1 Global E-Mail Marketing Market

5.2 Global Campaign Management Market

5.3 Global Lead Nurturing

5.4 Global Inbound Marketing Market

5.5 Global Reporting And Analytics Market

5.6 Global Social Media Marketing Market



6. Market Size And Forecast By Industry Vertical

6.1 Global Marketing Automation Software Market In Advertising And Media

6.2 Global Marketing Automation Software Market In Manufacturing And Distribution

6.3 Global Marketing Automation Software Market In Retail

6.4 Global Marketing Automation Software Market In Healthcare

6.5 Global Marketing Automation Software Market In Technology

6.6 Global Marketing Automation Software Market In Bfsi

6.7 Global Marketing Automation Software Market In Academic And Education



7. Market Size And Forecast By Deployment Type

7.1 Global Cloud Based Marketing Automation Software Market

7.2 Global On-Premise Marketing Automation Market



8. Market Size And Forecast By Business Size

8.1 Global Marketing Automation Software Market In Large Business

8.2 Global Marketing Automation Software Market In Small And Medium Business



9. Market Size And Forecast By Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Share Analysis Of Key Players

10.2 Competitive Analysis Of Key Players

10.3 Product Benchmarking

10.4 Product Pricing

10.5 Global Strategic Developments

10.6 Recent Activities Of Major Players



11. Company Profiles



Marketo, Inc.

Act-On Software, Inc.

Hubspot, Inc.

Infusion Software, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Ibm Corporation

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Activecampaign, Inc.

Sharpspring, Inc.

