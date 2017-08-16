Imaging Chemicals Market Worth $11.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global imaging chemicals marketis expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally increasing application in medical diagnostics imaging has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, growing consciousness regarding the advantages of organic pigments has also led towards increased demand globally.

The global market is benefitted with rapidly advancing technologies coupled with rising demand from medical sector. These high performance chemicals enhance the process of imaging by providing clarity to it. These chemicals have gained utmost popularity across several application segments. Medical applications dominate the overall application areas owing to higher costs of treatment.

Imaging agents & toners were the largest product category in 2016 and is expected to maintain a comparatively slower growth rate over the forecast period. Developers was the major imaging chemical consumed with a share of over 15% in 2016.

Mining applications are expected to observe the fastest growth over the next eight years with an estimated CAGR of around 6.8% from 2017 to 2025. It has been evident that imaging chemicals are gaining adoption in mineral exploration activities across mining industry, which is driving its market demand. In addition, increasing usage of imaging chemicals in North America and Europe in mining is also expected to boost its demand over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Imaging Chemicals Market Analysis, By Product (Imaging agents & toners, Developers, Others), By Application (Medical, Textile, Mining), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global imaging chemicals market generated a revenue of USD 7,201.3 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025 Medical emerged as the largest application segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate considerable revenue by 2025

Developers was the major imaging chemical consumed with a share of over 15% in 2016. It is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth over the next decade owing to rising demand from India and China .

is projected to witness fastest growth over the next decade owing to rising demand from and . Key players including BASF, Dow Chemical Company and Clariant Chemical Company



Grand View Research has segmented the global imaging chemicals market on the basis of product, application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Imaging agents & toners Developers Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Medical Textile Mining Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



