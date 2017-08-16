

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rallied on Wednesday as the dollar held relatively stable on Fed rate hike expectations and investors looked ahead to the release of Eurozone GDP data later in the day for clues on ECB President Mario Draghi's upcoming moves.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 49 points or 0.96 percent at 5,189 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Tuesday.



Among the prominent gainers, Accor, Air Liquide, Airbus, Carrefour, LafargeHolcim, Peugeot, Saint Gobain, Sanofi, Schneider Electric, Societe Generale and Vinci rose 1-2 percent.



