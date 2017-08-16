

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the second quarter, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, slightly faster than the 0.5 percent increase seen in the first quarter. Eurostat confirmed the preliminary estimate released on August 1.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth was revised up slightly to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent. The economy had expanded 1.9 percent in the first quarter.



The EU28 economy grew 0.6 percent quarterly and by 2.3 percent from the same period of previous year.



Eurostat is set to issue revised GDP data with main aggregates on September 7.



