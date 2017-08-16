UAE Theme Park Market 2017-2021 By Type (Amusement /Water Park) and By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverage, Merchandise and Others)

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "UAE Theme Park Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Inflow of Tourists and Development of Multi-Themed Parks to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
UAE Theme Park Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Inflow of Tourists and Development of Multi-Themed Parks to Foster Future Growth provides a comprehensive analysis of various amusement and water parks in the UAE. The report covers aspects such as market size on the basis of revenue and segmentation by amusement and water parks and by revenue streams. In addition to this, the report also covers customer profile, emerging trends, market share and company profiles of major investment groups in the UAE Theme park market. This report will help industry consultants, Theme Park operators, Leisure and Entertainment companies, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
UAE Theme Park Market Overview
UAE is considered as most preferred holiday destination for international tourists visiting the Middle-East. There is a high positive correlation between the number of international arrivals into the country and increasing theme park attendance. Theme parks do not singularly attract visitors into the country; however, they have a crucial impact on the length of stay of tourists visiting the country. Thus, companies and investment groups are increasing their capital expenditure to introduce multi-theme parks while others are expanding their area of operations in existing theme parks due to the projected rise in tourism in the future
Key Topics Covered in the Report:
- UAE Amusement and Theme Park Market Size By Revenue
- Market Segmentation - By Type (Amusement /Water Park) and By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverage, Merchandise and Others)
- Customer Profile in the UAE Theme Park Market
- SWOT Analysis for the UAE Theme Park Market
- Trends and Developments in the UAE Theme Park Market
- Market Share of Investment Groups
- Company Profiles of Major Investment Groups
- Future Outlook for the UAE Amusement and Theme Park Market
- Analyst Recommendation
- Macro-Economic Factors Impacting the UAE Amusement and Theme Park Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Size
Market Segmentation
Customer Profile
Market Share of Major Players
Future Outlook
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling
Consolidated Research Approach
Limitations
3. UAE Theme Park Market
3.1. Market Size By Revenue and Number of Visitors, 2014-2016
3.2. Market Segmentation
3.2.1. By Type (Amusement Park and Water Park), on the basis of Revenue, 2016
3.2.2. By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverage, Merchandise and Others), 2016
By Admission (Online, Walk-ins, Tour Operators, and Others) on the basis of Revenue, 2016
4. Customer Profile in the UAE Theme Park Market
5. SWOT Analysis for the UAE Theme Park Market
6. Trends and Developments in the UAE Theme Park Market
Technological Advancement in the UAE Theme Parks
Multi-Park Tickets, Inclusive Packages and Seasonal Discounts
Increasing Number of Indoor Theme Parks
Inception of Themed Parks to Cater Cultural Diversity
7. Pre-Requisites to Acquire Land in UAE for Theme Park
8. Investment to Set up a Theme Park in UAE
9. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in the UAE Theme Park Market
9.1. Market Share of Investment Groups
9.2. Company Profiles of Major Investment Groups
9.2.1. Miral Asset Management
9.2.2. Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari (IMG) Group
9.2.3. Landmark Group
9.2.4. Majid Al Futtaim Holdings
Financial Performance
9.2.5. Al Hokair Group
Financial Performance
9.2.6. DXB Entertainment PJSC
Financial Performance
9.3. Comparative Analysis of Major Amusement Parks
10. Future Outlook for the UAE Theme Park Market
11. Analyst Recommendation
12. Macro-Economic Factors Impacting the UAE Theme Park Market
12.1. GDP Per Capita in the UAE, 2014-2021
12.2. Number of Tourists in the UAE, 2014-2021
12.3. Urban Population in the UAE, 2014-2021
12.4. Youth Population in UAE, 2014-2021
Companies Mentioned
- Adventureland
- Al Hokair Group
- Aquaventure
- Bollywood Parks
- Dreamland Aqua Park
- DXB Entertainment
- Fantasy Island
- Ferari World
- Iceland Water Park and Fun City
- Legoland Dubai
- Legoland Waterpark
- Majid Al Futtaim
- Motiongate
- Wild Wadi
- World of Adventure
- Yas Waterworld
