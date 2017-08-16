UAE Theme Park Market 2017-2021 By Type (Amusement /Water Park) and By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverage, Merchandise and Others)

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UAE Theme Park Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Inflow of Tourists and Development of Multi-Themed Parks to Foster Future Growth" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

UAE Theme Park Market Outlook to 2021 - Increasing Inflow of Tourists and Development of Multi-Themed Parks to Foster Future Growth provides a comprehensive analysis of various amusement and water parks in the UAE. The report covers aspects such as market size on the basis of revenue and segmentation by amusement and water parks and by revenue streams. In addition to this, the report also covers customer profile, emerging trends, market share and company profiles of major investment groups in the UAE Theme park market. This report will help industry consultants, Theme Park operators, Leisure and Entertainment companies, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

UAE Theme Park Market Overview

UAE is considered as most preferred holiday destination for international tourists visiting the Middle-East. There is a high positive correlation between the number of international arrivals into the country and increasing theme park attendance. Theme parks do not singularly attract visitors into the country; however, they have a crucial impact on the length of stay of tourists visiting the country. Thus, companies and investment groups are increasing their capital expenditure to introduce multi-theme parks while others are expanding their area of operations in existing theme parks due to the projected rise in tourism in the future

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

UAE Amusement and Theme Park Market Size By Revenue

Market Segmentation - By Type (Amusement /Water Park) and By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverage, Merchandise and Others)

Customer Profile in the UAE Theme Park Market

SWOT Analysis for the UAE Theme Park Market

Trends and Developments in the UAE Theme Park Market

Market Share of Investment Groups

Company Profiles of Major Investment Groups

Future Outlook for the UAE Amusement and Theme Park Market

Analyst Recommendation

Macro-Economic Factors Impacting the UAE Amusement and Theme Park Market

Key Topics Covered:









1. Executive Summary

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Customer Profile

Market Share of Major Players

Future Outlook



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Consolidated Research Approach

Limitations



3. UAE Theme Park Market

3.1. Market Size By Revenue and Number of Visitors, 2014-2016

3.2. Market Segmentation

3.2.1. By Type (Amusement Park and Water Park), on the basis of Revenue, 2016

3.2.2. By Revenue Streams (Admissions, Food and Beverage, Merchandise and Others), 2016

By Admission (Online, Walk-ins, Tour Operators, and Others) on the basis of Revenue, 2016



4. Customer Profile in the UAE Theme Park Market



5. SWOT Analysis for the UAE Theme Park Market



6. Trends and Developments in the UAE Theme Park Market

Technological Advancement in the UAE Theme Parks

Multi-Park Tickets, Inclusive Packages and Seasonal Discounts

Increasing Number of Indoor Theme Parks

Inception of Themed Parks to Cater Cultural Diversity



7. Pre-Requisites to Acquire Land in UAE for Theme Park



8. Investment to Set up a Theme Park in UAE



9. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in the UAE Theme Park Market

9.1. Market Share of Investment Groups

9.2. Company Profiles of Major Investment Groups

9.2.1. Miral Asset Management

9.2.2. Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari (IMG) Group

9.2.3. Landmark Group

9.2.4. Majid Al Futtaim Holdings

Financial Performance

9.2.5. Al Hokair Group

Financial Performance

9.2.6. DXB Entertainment PJSC

Financial Performance

9.3. Comparative Analysis of Major Amusement Parks



10. Future Outlook for the UAE Theme Park Market



11. Analyst Recommendation



12. Macro-Economic Factors Impacting the UAE Theme Park Market

12.1. GDP Per Capita in the UAE, 2014-2021

12.2. Number of Tourists in the UAE, 2014-2021

12.3. Urban Population in the UAE, 2014-2021

12.4. Youth Population in UAE, 2014-2021



Companies Mentioned



Adventureland

Al Hokair Group

Aquaventure

Bollywood Parks

Dreamland Aqua Park

DXB Entertainment

Fantasy Island

Ferari World

Iceland Water Park and Fun City

Legoland Dubai

Legoland Waterpark

Majid Al Futtaim

Motiongate

Wild Wadi

World of Adventure

Yas Waterworld

