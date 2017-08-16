Lufthansa Cargo Sets up Test Factory With IBS Software

FRANKFURT, Germany, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IBS Software, leading IT solutions provider to the global aviation industry, has set up a Test Factory for Lufthansa Cargo to ensure that all its application software are fit for purpose and meet the highest quality standards that Lufthansa Cargo sets for itself.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/545717/IBS_Lufthansa_Signing_Ceremony.jpg )



(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20170620/525512LOGO )



Lufthansa Cargo, a world leader in the air cargo industry, is known for its highly efficient processes, reliability and service excellence. With this Test Factory, Lufthansa Cargo will derive benefits from IBS' air cargo domain knowledge and vast experience of building, testing and implementing mission critical systems for a large number of airlines and travel companies around the world.

IBS is a strategic IT partner for Lufthansa Cargo. Under this engagement, IBS is responsible for managing end-to-end testing of all applications under the core IT platform, enabling a smooth roll out of product upgrades, new services and innovations. The Test Factory also uses IBS' enabling assets of testing frameworks, proven processes and effective tools to provide cost and quality advantage to Lufthansa Cargo. It also ensures that the testing services are delivered in a scalable, flexible and cost effective manner.

Dr. Jochen Göttelmann, Chief Information Officer Lufthansa Cargo AG said, "With the IBS Test Factory, we have enhanced our strategic partnership with IBS on a next level. Bundling product development, project implementation and the important quality assurance for our core IT platform, we have succeeded to reduce the IT complexity and to streamline our provider relationships. With IBS as a trusted partner, we get these business critical services now out of one hand only, ensuring smooth transition of projects into operations."

"Our Independent Verification and Validation team has played a key role in the IT program of Lufthansa Cargo and we take pride in the fact that we have been able to meet the expectations and needs of a leading cargo airline who is known for its highest quality standards in the industry. Our success has been made possible by the extraordinary collaboration, professionalism and commitment demonstrated by both Lufthansa Cargo and IBS teams throughout this engagement. We are pleased that we have taken the relationship to the next levels by setting up this Test Factory, which will contribute to the successful implementation of Lufthansa Cargo's IT strategy. We look forward to being a part of a continued Lufthansa Cargo success story in which technology will play an increasingly important role in coming years," said Akshay Shrivastava, Senior V.P. & Global Head of IBS' Services Business.

More information on IBS is available at http://www.ibsplc.com

For media enquiries

Bratati Ghosh

Chief Marketing Officer

bratati.ghosh@ibsplc.com

