

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth eased at a slower-than-expected pace in the three months ended June, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Office of Poland showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product expanded an unadjusted 3.9 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, just below the 4.0 percent rise in the previous quarter, which was the strongest growth since the fourth quarter of 2015.



Economists had expected the growth to slow to 3.8 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth improved to 4.4 percent in the June quarter from 4.2 percent in the March quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a steady rate of 1.1 percent in the second quarter.



