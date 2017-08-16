Copenhagen, 2017-08-16 11:41 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No. 16/2017



ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading global provider of facility services, today announced that it has agreed with Barclays to extend the global agreement, whereby ISS delivers integrated facility services (IFS) to approximately 1,600 Barclays sites in 35 countries. The agreement is extended for five years until 2022.



This announcement follows Company Announcement No. 4 of 20 March 2017, where ISS announced that it had signed heads of terms to extend the global facility services partnership with Barclays.



Jeff Gravenhorst, ISS' Group CEO, commented:



"We are proud and honoured by the confidence of Barclays which is a very special customer for ISS. Everyone at ISS, involved in this extension is fully committed to continuing the growth of this relationship and collaborating further to exceed Barclays' expectations."



ISS began working with Barclays in October 2012, providing an Integrated Facility Services solution in the UK & Ireland, Continental Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Asia Pacific.



