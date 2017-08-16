

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Wednesday as higher commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks and official data showed the country's jobless rate fell to 4.4 percent in the second quarter, the lowest since 1975, from 4.9 percent a year ago.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 42 points or 0.57 percent at 7,425 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent on Tuesday. The pound firmed up after the release of jobs figures.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all rose over 2 percent while oil major Tullow Oil jumped as much as 4 percent.



BHP Billiton advanced 1.6 percent after hedge fund Elliott Management increased its stake in the mining giant to 5 percent.



Aviva shares gained 1 percent. The insurer and China Resources Power Holdings Co. are among companies considering bids for Statkraft AS's stakes in its offshore U.K. wind farms, the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Builder Balfour Beatty soared 7.5 percent on posting turnaround results for the six months to June 30.



Airline Easyjet climbed 1.5 percent after Air Berlin filed for insolvency.



On the flip side, car insurer Admiral slumped 6 percent on posting muted growth in first-half profits.



