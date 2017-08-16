XCMG Launches New Company in Kazakhstan, Further Integrating Eurasia with Global Outreach

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG, the world's leading global construction machinery manufacturer, has launched XCMGXuGongKazakhstan (the "Company"), a "one-stop-shop" that aims to provide help to the growing number of construction projects, this July in Almaty Kazakhstan.

The new company will sell XCMG's highly acclaimed products, offer prompt service and work with local dealers to improve customer experience.

The largest economy in Central Asia, Kazakhstan's rapid development gives it a high profile in regional politics and economics. It's also a crucial link within the Belt and Road Initiative (B&R), China's effort to redevelop ancient Silk Road trade routes and drive economic development throughout the region.

Wang Min, chairman and president of XCMG, remarked that Kazakhstan is a bridge in Eurasia and one of the company's most crucial global markets.

"XCMG will seize the opportunities presented by the B&R and focus on strategic investment in the Kazakh market, providing local, customized products and solution plans while facilitating infrastructure construction and XCMG's sustainable development in Kazakhstan."

XCMG has actively participated in local infrastructure projects such as road, railway and airport construction since entering the market 16 years ago. The company's equipment was also used in the construction works for Expo 2017 Astana.

More than 20,000 pieces of XCMG equipment are in operation in Kazakhstan. The No.1 brand in the country, the company now holds an over 80 percent market share with loaders, cranes, road construction and pile work machines ranking the highest among all brands.

Miao Hongbo, Consul-general of the Chinese Consulate-General in Almaty, noted that the Company is also a new platform for Sino-Kazakhstan cooperation that can provide all-around support for future Kazakh infrastructure projects.

The Company will also create a solid foundation for XCMG's operations to radiate throughout Central Asia, marking a new milestone after the establishment of a joint venture company in Urgench, Uzbekistan with state-owned national rail carrier Uzbekistan Railways in 2014.

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a 74-year history. It currently ranks ninth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 177 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit:www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.



