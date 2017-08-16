Japanese asset manager Sparx has reported a profit attributable to owners of the company of ¥460 million ($4.15 million) in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as it connected roughly 20 MW of new PV capacity to the grid.The Jasdaq-listed company profit for the April-June period is a significant improvement from the ¥47 million profit it posted for the same period a year earlier. It recorded a return on equity of 12%, from just 1.4% in the first quarter of the last fiscal year. The Tokyo-based company - which also invests in assets outside of the energy sector in South Korea ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...