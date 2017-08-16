

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY.PK) reported that its second-quarter profit attributable to equity holders increased to RMB 18.23 billion or RMB 1.914 per share from RMB 10.74 billion or RMB 1.133 per share. Non-GAAP EPS was RMB 1.721 compared to RMB 1.194.



First-half revenues increased to RMB 56.61 billion from RMB 35.69 billion, a year ago. The company said it achieved 59% year-on-year revenue growth, driven primarily by smart phone games and PC games, payment related services, online advertising, and digital content subscriptions and sales.



