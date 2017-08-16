American Gene Technologies Provides Company Overview and Describes Lentriviral Technology in New SNNLive Video Interview with StockNewsNow.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / StockNewsNow.com, The Official MicroCap News Source™, today published an SNNLive Video Interview with Jeff Galvin, CEO of American Gene Technologies International Inc. (AGT), private company, a clinical-stage company developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs, according to the company's website (see here: www.americangene.com). The video interview was recorded on Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 in the BioMaryland Pavilion at the BIO International Convention 2017 in San Diego, CA.

Click the following link to watch the SNNLive Video Interview on StockNewsNow.com:

American Gene Technologies - Genetic Medicine Company with a Lentiviral Delivery Platform for Cancer, Metabolic Disorders and Infectious Diseases

You can follow Stock News Now on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE, and STOCKTWITS

Please review important disclosures on our website at: http://stocknewsnow.com/legal.phpdisclaimer

About American Gene Technologies

AGT has a proprietary lentiviral platform capable of broad applications including: large and orphan indications, immuno-oncology, and monogenic disorders. AGT will enter the clinic in 2017 with a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate AGT103 as a functional cure for HIV. Pre-IND applications for phenylketonuria ("PKU") and hepatocellular carcinoma ("HCC") will follow. These therapies demonstrate the breadth of AGT's lentiviral platform, including such innovations as a Transient Vector™ for temporary expression and an ImmunoTox™ vector for stimulating anti-tumor immunity in immuno-oncology applications.

AGT has developed extensive IP surrounding its lentiviral platform innovations. These innovations accelerate the development of a wide variety of drug candidates, provide significant opportunities for out-licensing, and offer exciting clinical opportunities. AGT is currently closing a funding round to support the initial human trial of the HIV functional cure and the preclinical development of PKU and HCC. More information can be found at www.americangene.com

About StockNewsNow.com

StockNewsNow.com is a microcap financial news portal that features news and insights from the microcap and emerging growth financial community. StockNewsNow.com is a multimedia destination hub for information about microcap and emerging growth public and private companies, market events, news, bulletins, stock quotes, expert commentary and company profiles that feature SNN-produced video like SNNLive CEO video interviews, as well as their latest news and headlines. Users can engage directly and share the information provided through social media.

Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite microcap, emerging growth financial experts; register to attend financial conferences of YOUR choosing; find microcap and emerging growth financial professionals that YOU may be looking for - all here on StockNewsNow.com.

info@stocknewsnow.com

SOURCE: StockNewsNow.com