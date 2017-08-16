

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economic growth improved for the second straight quarter in the three months ended June, though marginally, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, just above the 3.5 percent rise in the first quarter.



In the fourth quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 3.4 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure climbed 4.2 percent over the year, while gross fixed capital formation fell by 0.9 percent.



Both exports and imports grew by 6.1 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively in the second quarter from last year.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP growth held steady for the second consecutive quarter at 0.9 percent in the three-month period to June.



