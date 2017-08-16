

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose for a third day on Wednesday as the dollar held relatively stable on Fed rate hike expectations and flash estimate from Eurostat showed the euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth has been revised up slightly to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent, after 1.9 percent growth in the first quarter.



Elsewhere, data from the U.K. showed the country's jobless rate fell to 4.4 percent in the second quarter, the lowest since 1975, from 4.9 percent a year ago.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.7 percent at 378.93 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



The German DAX was climbing 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rallying 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.6 percent.



Higher commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks. Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all rose over 2 percent while oil major Tullow Oil jumped as much as 4 percent.



BHP Billiton advanced 1.6 percent after hedge fund Elliott Management increased its stake in the mining giant to 5 percent.



British builder Balfour Beatty soared 7.5 percent on posting turnaround results for the six months to June 30.



Airline Easyjet climbed 1.5 percent and rival Lufthansa rose 1 percent after Air Berlin filed for insolvency.



Dutch paints and chemicals maker AkzoNobel added 1 percent after it reached an agreement with affiliates of Elliott Advisors over a €27bn takeover bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries.



Deutsche EuroShop rose about 1 percent. The German company reaffirmed its guidance for financial year 2017 after reporting a 4.1 percent increase in EBIT earnings for the first half.



On the flip side, Danish brewer Carlsberg fell 3 percent after keeping its annual profit guidance unchanged.



British car insurer Admiral slumped 6 percent on posting muted growth in first-half profits.



