Resin Capsules Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Rapid Urbanization And Industrialization Stimulates the Demand for Resin Capsule

The "Resin Capsules Market by Catalyst Type (Organic Peroxides, Oil-based, and Water-based), Resin Type (Polyester, Epoxy, and Acrylic), End-Use Industry (Mining, Construction, and Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research projects that the resin capsules market size is estimated to grow from USD 1010.0 Million in 2017 to USD 1,256.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.46% studied from 2017

The resin capsules market is fairly competitive due to the presence of large players who have a strong foothold in the market. Increase in government investments on infrastructural developments in developing countries and rise in construction & mining activities are expected to boost the demand for resin capsules. Increasing applications of resin capsules in the strata reinforcement function play a critical role in fostering its demand in emerging countries.

On the basis of catalyst type, the market is segmented into organic peroxides, oil-based catalysts, and water-based catalysts. The organic peroxides segment accounted for the largest share of the global resin capsules market in 2016. This segment is witnessing tremendous growth due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in key countries such as China and India, which have fueled the development of the manufacturing sector in the region.

The market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry into mining, construction, manufacturing, and others. The mining segment accounted for the largest share in 2016; the rise in demand for high-quality minerals is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the mining industry, which in turn is boosting the resin capsules market growth.

In 2016, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest share of the global resin capsules market, followed by the Middle East & Africa and North America. Countries such as China and Australia are expected to witness high growth in the resin capsules market due to rapid economic expansion, which is has increased the export of resin capsules. Advancements in terms of product innovations and technologies are expected to create strong investment opportunities for resin capsule. As a result, the mining capacity of various metals and minerals is increasing, thereby boosting the demand for resin capsules.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Resin Capsules Market, By Catalyst Type



7 Resin Capsules Market, By Resin Type



8 Resin Capsules Market, By End-Use Industry



9 Resin Capsules Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



