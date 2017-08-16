EXPO 2017 Attendance Rate Grows by 40% During Its Second Month

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The results of the first two months of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017, which opened in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on June 10, have been summarized.

"2,265,000people have visited the exhibition during the two months, which is 1.4 times more than in the first month. All in all, the trend in terms of the level of attendance is positive," says Beibit Karymsakov, Managing Director of JSC National company "Astana EXPO-2017".

In his speech at a conference held to take stock of the two months of the exhibition, Mr. Karymsakov also noted that, as of August 15, the number of visitors is 2,474,000.

From June 14 to August 14, 2017, there were a total of 17 mln visits to the international pavilions of the countries participating in Astana EXPO 2017. The top 5 most popular pavilions were: Plaza Africa where 22 countries are represented, Egypt, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Thailand.

During the past two months, the international participants have organized 66 National Days, 4 Specialized Days, as well as about 160 themed events such as congresses, conferences, forums, workshops etc.

EXPO 2017 has also been visited by 22heads of state and government, as well as by 78 ministers of foreign affairs.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 dedicated to Future Energy is an expositional and recreational event held between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will be one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

