sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,019 Euro		-0,14
-1,72 %
WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,093
8,348
12:51
8,181
8,356
12:51
16.08.2017 | 12:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

First Quantum Minerals Provides an Update on its Zambian Operations

TORONTO, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM")today provided the following update on recent developments at its Kansanshi complex and Sentinel mine in Zambia:

  • Power supply to the Kansanshi complex and Sentinel mine has been reduced 15% and 29%, respectively since the afternoon of August 10, 2017.
  • Through management action, budgeted production at both operations was maintained until August 15, 2017 prior to the Kansanshi smelter shutdown.
  • On August 15, 2017, the planned four-week maintenance shutdown of the Kansanshi smelter began.
  • By letters dated June 29 and August 4, 2017, the Company agreed to pay approximately $0.09 per kilowatt hour for both operations, conditional on the state-run power company allowing it to source 200 megawatts of power from other suppliers.
  • The Company also offered to build more capacity in the interconnector from Zimbabwe to Livingstone, Zambia.
  • Company representatives are currently working to resolve the situation.

Further updates will be provided as warranted.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website athttp://www.first-quantum.com

North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1-(647)-346-3934, Fax: +1-(604)-688-3818, Toll Free: +1-(888)-688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44-140-327-3484, Fax: +44-140-327-3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com



© 2017 PR Newswire