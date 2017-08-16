Vedanta Limited - Filing of Annual Report on Form 20F for 2017

GURUGRAM, India, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vedanta Limited (the "Company") has filed its Annual Report on Form 20F containing its audited consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for the year ended March 31, 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 15, 2017.

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 20F is available for download from the Company's website at http://www.vedantalimited.com/media/114507/form_20-f.pdf

A physical copy of the Form 20F can be obtained upon a written request at no cost or by sending an e-mail to comp.sect@vedanta.co.in.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, with a market cap of US$ 14 billion & US$ 7 billion free float, whose business primarily involves producing oil and gas, zinc - lead - silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed, 6th largest natural resources company, globally. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 'Sustainable Plus Platinum label', ranking among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India.

To access the Vedanta Sustainable Development Report 2017, please visit: http://sd.vedantaresources.com/SustainableDevelopment2016-17/

Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

For further information, please contact:

Communications Zarin Amrolia Manager, Group Communications Tel: +91-22-6646-1000 gc@vedanta.co.in



Investor Relations Ashwin Bajaj Director - Investor Relations Aarti Raghavan VP - Investor Relations Tel: +91-22-6646-1531 vedantaltd.ir@vedanta.co.in Vishesh Pachnanda

Manager - Investor Relations





Sneha Tulsyan

Associate Manager - Investor Relations



Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, fluctuations in interest and or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different that those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements